Richmond beats No. 10 Kentucky, 1st win vs AP top-10 team
By Associated Press | November 29, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 4:05 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Blake Francis and Nathan Cayo powered Richmond to the program’s first road victory over an Associated Press top-10 team, rallying in the second half to beat No. 10 Kentucky 76-64.

The Spiders had been 0-25 against top 10 teams and trailed 36-30 just after halftime.

Francis and Cayo each finished with 18 points, many coming during a series of small scoring runs that pushed Richmond ahead.

A 9-0 burst gave the Spiders the lead, and a 7-0 stretch made it 58-46 with 7:43 remaining.

In between, Francis and Tyler Burton hit 3-pointers and Cayo converted a three-point play.

