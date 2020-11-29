Richmond beats No. 10 Kentucky, 1st win vs AP top-10 team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Blake Francis and Nathan Cayo powered Richmond to the program’s first road victory over an Associated Press top-10 team, rallying in the second half to beat No. 10 Kentucky 76-64.
The Spiders had been 0-25 against top 10 teams and trailed 36-30 just after halftime.
Francis and Cayo each finished with 18 points, many coming during a series of small scoring runs that pushed Richmond ahead.
A 9-0 burst gave the Spiders the lead, and a 7-0 stretch made it 58-46 with 7:43 remaining.
In between, Francis and Tyler Burton hit 3-pointers and Cayo converted a three-point play.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.