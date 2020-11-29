Pedestrian hit by Chesterfield police cruiser, sent to hospital

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person was transported a nearby hospital Saturday night being hit by a Chesterfield police cruiser.
Investigators said the crash happened around 10:56 p.m. as the officer was in route to assist another police officer.
Police say the pedestrian was transported with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was not injured.
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.
