Pedestrian hit by Chesterfield police cruiser, sent to hospital

Pedestrian hit by Chesterfield police cruiser, sent to hospital
FILE: Chesterfield police cruiser near a Chesterfield County Public School bus.
By Hannah Eason | November 29, 2020 at 3:25 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 3:28 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person was transported a nearby hospital Saturday night being hit by a Chesterfield police cruiser.

Investigators said the crash happened around 10:56 p.m. as the officer was in route to assist another police officer.

Police say the pedestrian was transported with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was not injured.

The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.