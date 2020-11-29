It’s time to replace your parking decal for Richmond’s Carver District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New parking permits for residents in Richmond’s Carver District go on sale on Monday, Nov. 30.
Each annual permit is $25, and each house can only have up to three decals. Current decals expire Dec. 31.
Residents must use a permit to park longer than an hour in the neighborhood’s parking district between the hours of 7 a.m. and midnight, Monday through Saturday.
To get a decal, you must complete a City of Richmond Residential Parking Permit Application. Property owners must provide a copy of their real estate bill or other information that verifies property ownership. Renters must provide a valid lease for the property and have the appropriate approval of the property owner.
Residents can get more information, verify residency in Carver’s parking district and download an application on the city’s website.
Decals and applications are also available at Richmond City Hall: Room 102, 900 E. Broad St.
Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Call 804-646-5700 if you have questions.
