Here’s where you can hunt for the perfect Christmas tree in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether you like them petite or 15 feet tall, cinematic with beautiful, white lights or covered in handmade ornaments, there’s a farm in Central Virginia that has the perfect Christmas tree for you.
Here are some tree farms in the Central Virginia area. Click the farm’s name for more details, and happy hunting!
Goochland: Leatherwood Tree Farm has White Pine trees ranging from 5 to 9 feet and also sells White Pine wreaths. They also grow Leyland Cypress and Eastern Red Cedar trees.
Louisa: Claybrooke Farm offers several varieties Christmas trees that you can harvest, including Canaan fir, Douglas fir, Norway spruce and White Pine.
Bedford: Crestwood Tree Farm offers White and Scotch Pine trees during the Christmas season. They’re open daily from 11 a.m. to dusk.
Roseland: Fox Hill Tree Farm has Fir and Pine Christmas tree, and they’ll load your vehicle.
Rockbridge: Ralph’s Christmas Tree Farm has Fraser, Douglas, Concolor, and Canaan Fir, which are 3 to 15 feet. They provide saws and twine, and tree wrapping is available. They also have wreaths, garland and tree stands.
