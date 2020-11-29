Hanover seeks input on 2020-21 school year calendar, includes option with flexible learning days

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools is asking for public input on two academic calendars: a traditional option and one that includes flexible learning days.
Flexible learning days are asynchronous and have students participate in learning activities from home. A frequently asked questions page from the county said the days would provide teachers with opportunities to collaborate, provide time to plan instruction, participate in professional activities and assess individual student needs.
The FAQ page explains the difference between the two calendars and highlights new changes, including a school holiday on Election Day, spring break schedules and inclement weather days.
The traditional calendar, Option A, can be viewed at this link.
The calendar with flexible learning days, Option B, can be viewed at this link.
Parents, employees and community members can email comments or questions to hcpscalendarinput@hcps.us before Wednesday, Dec. 2.
