Hanover to host an outdoor, family-friendly snowball hunt

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Parks and Recreation is hosting an outdoor snowball hunt for kids in the area.
Participants will collect as many snowballs as they can using the night sky as a light — each snowball has point values and the team with the highest points will advance in the challenge.
The challenge is open to kids ages 11-14. The event is outdoors, so attendees should dress warm.
The first event is Friday, Dec. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at Pole Green Park. View the Facebook event by clicking here.
The second event is Friday, Dec. 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Poor Farm Park. View the Facebook event by clicking here.
Register for the event at this link.
