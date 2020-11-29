Hanover to host an outdoor, family-friendly snowball hunt

Hanover Parks and Recreation is hosting a snowball hunt challenge on Dec. 4 and 11. (Source: Henrico Parks and Recreation)
By Hannah Eason | November 29, 2020 at 8:43 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 8:43 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Parks and Recreation is hosting an outdoor snowball hunt for kids in the area.

Participants will collect as many snowballs as they can using the night sky as a light — each snowball has point values and the team with the highest points will advance in the challenge.

The challenge is open to kids ages 11-14. The event is outdoors, so attendees should dress warm.

The first event is Friday, Dec. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at Pole Green Park. View the Facebook event by clicking here.

The second event is Friday, Dec. 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Poor Farm Park. View the Facebook event by clicking here.

Register for the event at this link.

