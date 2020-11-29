Hanover approves 2021-22 school year calendar with flexible learning days

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools approved a calendar for the 2021-22 school year that includes four flexible learning days.
Flexible learning days are asynchronous and have students participate in learning activities from home. A frequently asked questions page from the county said the days would provide teachers with opportunities to collaborate, provide time to plan instruction, participate in professional activities and assess individual student needs.
The Hanover school board approved the calendar during its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The calendar includes two full weeks for winter break and spring break during the first week of April. The school year will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
A copy of the calendar can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.