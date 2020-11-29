GRTC reports new employee with COVID-19 infection

GRTC reports new employee with COVID-19 infection
The new CEO of Greater Richmond Transit Co. has a vision of how to build on its recent breakthrough success of increased ridership, and it involves boosting regional commitment. (Source: Capital News Source)
By Hannah Eason | November 29, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 3:11 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greater Richmond Transit Company reported a new COVID-19 case on Saturday, bringing the total active cases among employees to three.

GRTC said the employee, who was last at the job on Nov. 25, has public-facing duties and is now in quarantine.

Since the pandemic began, 25 employees have tested positive with a total of 28 cases.

The company has continued to offer periodic free COVID-19 testing events for staff. For more information on COVID-19 and GRTC, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.