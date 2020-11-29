Forecast: Sunny afternoon before rain and storms move in tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will be another nice day to be outdoors, but a big storm arrives with rain and wind tonight into Monday morning.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny to start then increasing clouds. Rain arrives late Sunday night toward midnight. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain likely through midday, will be heavy at times. Windy from the morning through the afternoon. Marginal severe risk. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 100%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much colder for the start of December. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
THURSDAY. Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
SATURDAY: Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
