Chesterfield corporal retires after 29 years of service

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A corporal of nearly 30 years retired from the Chesterfield Police Department on Saturday.
Corporal William Showalter retired after 29 years of service to the community.
Throughout the years, Showalter volunteered to be a field training officer, breathalyzer operator and rifle operator. While serving in the Larceny from Auto Taskforce, he was successful, “clearing more cases than he was even assigned,” according a Facebook post from the department.
“He has influenced many new officers over the years and we appreciate his dedication to the profession,” the post said. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
