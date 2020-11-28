VCU pulls away from Memphis to cap off Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, SD (WWBT) - Vince Williams scored 15 points and VCU held Memphis to 35 percent shooting as the Rams topped the Tigers, 70-59, in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic third place game on Friday night. The victory sends Mike Rhoades and company back to Richmond with a 2-1 record.
Tre Clark’s three-pointer with 11:29 remaining in the first half would give VCU the lead, which the Rams would never relinquish. They’d open up a 10 point lead in the opening frame and go into the locker room 33-29 at the break.
A 10-0 run in the second half, capped off by a Williams triple, opened up the black and gold advantage to 53-37 with 11:20 to play. The Tigers would get no closer than eight the rest of the way, as VCU finished strong to cap off the win.
Paced by Williams, the VCU bench scored 38 of the squad’s 70 points. The Ram defense forced Memphis into 19 turnovers, which led to 25 points.
Keshawn Curry chipped in 14 points and five rebounds while Bones Hyland added 12 points. Ace Baldwin contributed with six assists, six rebounds and two steals. Hyland was named to the Crossover Classic All-Tournament Team.
The win gives the Rams victories over Utah State and Memphis so far, two squads expected to have successful seasons. The Aggies were picked to finish third in the Mountain West, while the American preseason poll has the Tigers in second.
VCU continues hitting the road to start the season on December 2 as the Rams visit Penn State. Tip off is set for 5:00 PM in State College, PA.
