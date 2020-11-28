On This Day: Virginia Delegate resigns after challenging his cousin to duel

Resignation Letter (Source: Library of Virginia)
By Rachel DePompa | November 28, 2019 at 6:30 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 9:31 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day, Nov. 28, 1818, Virginia Delegate John M. McCarty resigns saying he was unable to take the oath against dueling after he challenged his cousin to one.

In 1810, the General Assembly enacted an antiduelling law requiring all public officers to take an oath that they would not participate in the oft-deadly practice.

The reason why he challenged his cousin to a duel is murky, but you can learn more about this wild moment in Virginia history, and find out how McCarty’s duel ended, in Episode 2 of Season 2 of NBC12′s How We Got Here podcast:

