Richmond man arrested for robberies of West End grocery stores

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One Richmond man is in police custody after being connected to robberies in the West End of Richmond.
Police say Michael Bolling Bishop, 47, of Richmond, visited grocery stores in Henrico County, demanded cash with a note and left with money.
The first incident was on the morning of Nov. 21 and the second was on the afternoon of Nov. 22.
Investigators said the suspect fled from police and was apprehended near Creighton Road and Interstate 295 on Nov. 25.
Bishop was arrested on an outstanding warrant for grand larceny, served with three warrants for robbery, for his role in the two incidents in Henrico County and one which occurred in neighboring jurisdiction, reckless driving and felony eluding.
He is being held at the Henrico County jail without bond.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.