More than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia | Positivity rate increases to 7.4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 235,942 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Sunday, a 2,325 case increase from Saturday.
The state totals stand at 4,058 deaths as of Sunday, with 14,572 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,309,343 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased slightly to 7.4 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Three new outbreaks were reported Sunday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,518.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 33,237 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 13,890 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 9,255 cases, 495 hospitalizations, 131 deaths
- Henrico: 8,340 cases, 587 hospitalizations, 251 deaths
- Richmond: 6,669 cases, 505 hospitalizations, 82 deaths
- Hanover: 2,412 cases, 163 hospitalizations, 54 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,109 cases, 93 hospitalizations, 31 deaths
- Goochland: 443 cases, 34 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
