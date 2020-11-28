More than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia | 80 new cases reported in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 233,617 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Saturday, a 3,173 case increase from Friday.
The state totals stand at 4,054 deaths as of Saturday, with 14,516 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,295,208 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 7.3 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Four new outbreaks were reported Saturday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,515.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 33,181 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 13,802 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 9,181 cases, 491 hospitalizations, 131 deaths
- Henrico: 8,265 cases, 587 hospitalizations, 251 deaths
- Richmond: 6,606 cases, 504 hospitalizations, 82 deaths
- Hanover: 2,394 cases, 162 hospitalizations, 54 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,102 cases, 93 hospitalizations, 31 deaths
- Goochland: 441 cases, 34 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
Chesterfield reported 80 new COVID-19 cases and four additional hospitalizations on Saturday, Nov. 28.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.