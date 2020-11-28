Forecast: Another mild day, then cooling down for Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The weekend will bring more sunshine before a big storm arrives with rain Sunday night into Monday morning.
SATURDAY: Cloudy early then turning mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny to start then increasing clouds with rain arriving late in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Late Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Rain likely through midday, will be heavy at times. Turning windy late in the day and at night. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much colder for the start of December. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY. Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with late rain possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
