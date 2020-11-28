First Alert Weather Day: Strong wind, heavy rain, low severe risk Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A powerful late autumn area of low pressure will bring strong winds, heavy rain, and a low threat for severe thunderstorms Monday.
The focus of the worst weather will likely be from the early morning into the midday hours. The heaviest/steadiest rain is expected from midnight to 9 a.m. Rain and ponding of water on roads will likely slow down the morning commute on Monday. Allow extra time to reach your destination Monday morning.
Once the heaviest rain moves out, there will be a low/marginal threat for a couple strong to severe storms from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The biggest threat with any storms that develop will be gusty winds, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out, especially across eastern Virginia.
Even if no severe thunderstorms materialize, winds will likely be gusty from the early morning through midday. Winds could gust up to 40 mph.
Rainfall amounts will likely reach one inch across most of Central Virginia, with isolated two inch amounts, especially northwest of RVA.
