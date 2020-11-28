Deadly Shenandoah Co. crash prompts VSP investigation

By Hannah Eason | November 28, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 5:20 PM

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a Saturday morning crash that left one man dead in Shenandoah County.

Police said around 4:48 a.m., a man was driving south on Interstate 81 in a 2020 Ford Transit. He then ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Driver John R. Neese, 71, of New Market, Virginia, died at the scene. Investigators say he was wearing a seatbelt.

A medical emergency is being considered as a factor in the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.

