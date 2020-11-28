Local shops enjoy influx of customers on Small Business Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the pandemic takes a toll on local businesses, many have been praying for a profitable holiday shopping season.
This includes small businesses that have felt the blow of a slowing economy.
That’s why people were encouraged to shop local today for Small Business Saturday.
The annual “shopping holiday” is held the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, but with the pandemic closing many businesses, this year’s occasion means more than ever.
Felicia Gilley, store manager of Bits and Pixels, said the day was heartwarming. The entertainment and gaming store is open at 2930 W. Cary St.
“Everything’s always been about the corporations, especially hardcore the past few years before the craziness began,” Gilley said. “We’ve actually had people tell us that they’re trying to support us first, without going to other options. It warms the heart.”
There’s still time to get out and support your favorite local shops.
If you can’t make it to one of the stores in person, business owners say you can still show your support by purchasing online or buying gift cards.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.