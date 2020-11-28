Biden plans swift moves to protect and advance LGBTQ rights

FILE - In this April 19, 2019 file photo, a gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan. On Friday, April 26, 2019, the United Methodist Church's judicial council upheld the legality of major portions of a new plan that strengthens the denomination's bans on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBT pastors. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Source: Charlie Riedel)