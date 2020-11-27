Virginia’s contact tracing app could be a vital tool in fighting COVID-19 — if people would use it

Jess Reingold, a web project manager who lives in Alexandria, has lots of ideas for Virginia’s COVIDWISE app, which was the first software system in the nation to alert users if they’ve had a close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
“There isn’t much to see or do in it unless you’ve tested positive,” she wrote in an email last week. Some of her ideas include a statewide heatmap of cases, a search portal for nearby testing sites, and other dashboards to make the app more interactive, like a tab with vaccine development updates and the latest announcements from Gov. Ralph Northam.
What Reingold isn’t so sure about is how many other people use the app. Like many of the Virginians who discussed their experiences with COVIDWISE for this story, she’s never gotten an alert warning her of a potential exposure, even though she lives in Northern Virginia and “there are a lot of people around in this area,” she wrote.
“While people do appear to have it on their phone, it also doesn’t seem like the vast majority of the Virginia population does,” Reingold added. Sarah Sams, who lives in Mechanicsville, said that at least 90 percent of her friends, family and neighbors said they haven’t downloaded the app.
Sometimes, there’s a clear reason, like a few friends who have told Sams they’re worried about potential privacy violations (though COVIDWISE uses anonymized Bluetooth technology to share location data, making it less invasive than most other apps). But among her close friend group, she said it’s more common to hear that people just aren’t interested.
“It’s apathy, pretty much,” Sams added. “They’re skeptical that enough people are going to download it to make it work.”
