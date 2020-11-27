Police search for package theft suspect who wore delivery-type vest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man who is suspected of stealing packages while wearing a delivery-type vest.
Police said in several incidents, the suspect wore a blue delivery-type vest, much like the one pictured below, which would give the impression that he was making legitimate deliveries.
“With a parcel or box in hand, the suspect would approach a porch, which already had parcels present, switch out the real delivered boxes with the one he approached with, and walk to a waiting vehicle,” Richmond police said.
The vehicle is a blue sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity or what they believe to be this suspect is asked to call 911. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to email Third Precinct Lieutenant Phibbs at william.phibbs@richmondgov.com or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
As the busy season of package deliveries begin, police suggest taking the following steps to help prevent them from being stolen.
- Consider having packages delivered to your place of employment
- Ask a family member or trusted neighbor to receive your parcels
- Pick up packages at a local distribution center or locker location
- Request signature on delivery
