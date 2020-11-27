News to Know for Nov. 27: Deadly crash in Richmond; death investigation; dry weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanksgiving hangover? As you recover from your turkey coma, here is a look at the top stories you might have missed since Wednesday.
Dry Weekend Ahead
It is expected to be dry next several days with rain likely at the beginning of next week. Then, cold air moves in to start off December!
Deadly Crash
Two people are dead after a crash involving a total of six vehicles happened on Thanksgiving evening along Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond.
Police say a pickup truck ran a red light and struck an SUV traveling on Chamberlayne Avenue.
Two people inside the SUV, a man and a woman, were killed. The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Charges are pending in the crash.
New Beginning
It’s a new beginning for a legally blind man who was thrown out of a Richmond nursing home and onto the street with no place to go, and without proper medication.
You may remember Steven Brown when our team investigated allegations against a local nursing home in September. Brown’s story touched many of you and now, he’s getting a second chance in Florida and is grateful this Thanksgiving season for everyone who helped.
Death Investigation
On Nov. 24 around 8:55 p.m., police received a call from family saying they found their dead parents upstairs in their home in the 4900 block of Merlin Lane.
According to detectives, the incident seems to be domestic-related.
Virginia Roadways Dangerous?
According to a study by Insurify, Virginia is among the most dangerous states for drivers in the United States.
According to the report, Virginia ranks the 5th most dangerous with Nebraska, South Carolina, Wisconsin and Ohio rounding out the top five.
To determine the most dangerous states, Insurify used data from over 2.5 million car insurance applications. In order to apply for insurance, drivers must disclose their driving records.
Chesterfield Shooting
Chesterfield Police say a suspect is in custody after a woman was found shot in a hotel room.
Officers responded to the InTown Suites around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, which is located along Green Spring Road near Huguenot Road.
When they arrived they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and she was taken to the hospital.
