Forecast: Drying and pleasant into the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry next several days with rain likely the beginning of next week. Cold air moves in to start December!
FRIDAY: Early morning areas of fog then turning partly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Rain likely, could be heavy at times. Turning windy too. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much colder for the start of December. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, highs in the mid 40s
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
THURSDAY. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
