Cayo leads Richmond to season opening win over Morehead State

LEXINGTON, KY (WWBT) - Nathan Cayo scored 23 points, shooting 10-of-10 from the floor, leading Richmond to a 82-64 win over Morehead State to open its season. It was the Spiders’ first game of the Bluegrass Showdown at Kentucky.
Richmond took the lead for good with 8:27 remaining in the first half and held a 47-40 advantage at halftime. After the Eagles connected on a three pointer to open the second frame, the Spiders used a 10-2 run to help widen the gap.
Grant Golden added 16 points, four rebounds and four assists, Jacob Gilyard scored 13 points, dished out five assists, pulled down five rebounds and tallied three steals, and Blake Francis chipped in 13 points and five assists. Sophomore Tyler Burton pulled down a career-best 12 rebounds.
Richmond out-rebounded Morehead State, 35-29, forced the Eagles in to 19 turnovers off of which the Spiders scored 19 points and outscored MSU in the paint, 52-26. UR shot 55.6 percent from the field.
The contest was the first season opener away from the Robins Center for Richmond in Chris Mooney’s 16-year tenure. The win marks the Spiders’ fifth straight victory dating back to last season.
Richmond continues its Bluegrass Showcase slate on Sunday, facing 10th-ranked Kentucky at 1:00 PM.
