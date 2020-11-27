Avoid Holiday fights over money

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tis the season-- not only for giving-- but unfortunately for fights! And we’re not talking about snowball fights. The holidays can be stressful. And families can argue.
If you are in a relationship with someone and you’re sharing expenses-- or you have a spouse or significant other-- now is the time to talk through what you are planning to spend over the holidays.
Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says-- this time of year there can be a lot of fighting that happens between couples when it comes to finances. “It would be important to have a plan at the beginning of this time and working through together and really thinking about your priorities as a couple and as a family as well,” says Dale.
When she says have a plan-- she means. Work together to create a budget you can both live with. Maybe it’s an exact number you both plan to spend on everyone. Or maybe it’s a list of who’s buying what.
Just make sure you both agree to stick to the list-- once you talked it through. It’s always best to make sure you are both on the same page. Even when it comes to buying gifts for each other.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.