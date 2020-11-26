Women plead guilty in Virginia to drug, laundering charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Federal officials say two Mississippi sisters have pleaded guilty to distributing synthetic marijuana and laundering millions of dollars in proceeds of the sales.
The U.S. Department of Justice says 51-year-old Kimberly Drumm and 49-year-old Bonnie Turner of Olive Branch, Mississippi, pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.
Court documents said the two women and a co-defendant led a southern California-based operation from which buyers could order synthetic marijuana, sometimes referred to as “spice.”
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)