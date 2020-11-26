Study: Virginia among most dangerous states to drive in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a study by Insurify, Virginia is among the most dangerous states for drivers in the United States.
According to the report, Virginia ranks the 5th most dangerous with Nebraska, South Carolina, Wisconsin and Ohio rounding out the top five.
To determine the most dangerous states, Insurify used data from over 2.5 million car insurance applications. In order to apply for insurance, drivers must disclose their driving records.
“For each state, Insurify’s data science team calculated the proportion of drivers with one or more of the following violations on their record: DUIs, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents. The states with the highest share of these violations were identified as the most dangerous states to drive in,” Insurify said.
Here is where Virginia fell with the numbers:
- Drivers with all driving incidents: 29.78%
- Drivers with a speeding ticket: 15.98%
- Drivers with an at-fault accident: 12.28%
- Drivers with a DUI violation: 1.88%
