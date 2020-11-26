Stony Point Fashion Park announces holiday events happening this season

Stony Point Fashion Park
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 26, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 11:07 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Stony Point Fashion Park has announced several events happening at the location to celebrate the holiday season.

Stony Point on Ice

The ice skating rink will be open through Jan. 3. Organizers also said the forecast calls for snow Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6-7 p.m. You can find hours and pricing, here.

Photos with Santa

Santa will arrive at Stony Point Fashion Park from the North Pole on Nov. 27 and will be there through Christmas Eve. Santa will be following all CDC guidelines and reservations are strongly encouraged. For hours and to make a reservation, click here.

Sip & Shop

On Nov. 27, 28, 29 and Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, you can view dozens of local artisan, craftsman and more business vendors, while sipping beer, wine, and spirits. Each day money will be raised for a special cause or non-profit.

Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides

Enjoy FREE horse-drawn carriage rides! The rides begin at Saks Fifth Avenue and the Brooks Brothers entrance. Dates for the rides will be Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19.

Holiday Carolers

Enjoy the festive sounds of the Dickens Carolersas while you shop on Dec. 12, 13, 19 and 20.

For more information, click here.

