2 people killed in crash involving multiple vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 2 people are dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to Richmond Police.
It happened around 7:54 p.m. on Brookland Park Boulevard.
Police say a pickup truck ran a red light and struck an SUV traveling on Chamberlayne Avenue.
Two people inside the SUV, a man and a woman, were killed.
The female died at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Police say the force of the crash sent the pickup truck into multiple other vehicles.
In all, 6 vehicles were involved.
The driver of the truck was rushed to the hospital with injuries.
Officers say charges are pending.
