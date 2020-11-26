2 people killed in crash involving multiple vehicles

By NBC12 Newsroom | November 26, 2020 at 10:58 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 11:13 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 2 people are dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to Richmond Police.

It happened around 7:54 p.m. on Brookland Park Boulevard.

Police say a pickup truck ran a red light and struck an SUV traveling on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Two people inside the SUV, a man and a woman, were killed.

The female died at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police say the force of the crash sent the pickup truck into multiple other vehicles.

In all, 6 vehicles were involved.

The driver of the truck was rushed to the hospital with injuries.

Officers say charges are pending.

