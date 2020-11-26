More than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia | COVID-19 death total more than 4,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 230,444 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Friday, a 1,544 case increase from Thursday.
The state totals stand at 4,044 deaths as of Friday, with 14,451 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,269,710 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 7.3 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
One new outbreak was reported Friday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,511.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 33,009 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 13,693 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 9,101 cases, 487 hospitalizations, 131 deaths
- Henrico: 8,179 cases, 584 hospitalizations, 247 deaths
- Richmond: 6,536 cases, 502 hospitalizations, 82 deaths
- Hanover: 2,377 cases, 162 hospitalizations, 54 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,101 cases, 93 hospitalizations, 31 deaths
- Goochland: 436 cases, 34 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
