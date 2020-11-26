2020 Holiday Homes: Your guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.

Chesterfield County Fire Department is urging everyone to exercise caution when it comes to making this season bright with holiday lights on your home. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 26, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 11:49 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With a year like 2020, it’s no wonder holiday decorations are already going up!

Now is the time of year to hop in your car and tour some of Central Virginia’s finest and sometimes tacky Christmas displays.

If there is a house in your neighborhood that you think deserves an extra shout out – let us know about it. You can email the details to lights@nbc12.com.

You can use the guide below to help find the best displays around. Each link will open up to Google Maps. (NOTE: Some homes will not have decorations complete until after Thanksgiving)

Chesterfield County

3531 Bellbluff Drive

2216 Millcrest Terrace

7519 Nicklaus Circle

Richmond

2300 Wistar Court

1107 Blue Jay Lane

Hanover County

7396 Kelshire Trace

Henrico County

9716 Wendhurst Drive

More homes will be added as information becomes available.

