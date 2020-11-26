2020 Holiday Homes: Your guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With a year like 2020, it’s no wonder holiday decorations are already going up!
Now is the time of year to hop in your car and tour some of Central Virginia’s finest and sometimes tacky Christmas displays.
If there is a house in your neighborhood that you think deserves an extra shout out – let us know about it. You can email the details to lights@nbc12.com.
You can use the guide below to help find the best displays around. Each link will open up to Google Maps. (NOTE: Some homes will not have decorations complete until after Thanksgiving)
More homes will be added as information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.