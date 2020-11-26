Fort Lee feeds more than 5,500 soldiers a Thanksgiving meal

FORT LEE, Va. (WWBT) - Even with some changes due to COVID-19, Fort Lee hosted a traditional Thanksgiving meal by feeding more than 5,500 soldiers.
More than 500 personnel worked to feed the troops with preparations for the meal starting 36 hours in advance.
“The kitchens across post served about 2,000 pounds each of turkey and ham, 1,800 pounds of prime rib, 1,000 pounds of sweet potatoes, 500 pounds of Salmon, 250 gallons of macaroni and cheese, and 350 pies and other holiday mainstays,” a release said.
Dining staff took multiple COVID-19 safety precautions during the meal to keep workers and soldiers safe.
