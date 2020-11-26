Forecast: Beginning Thanksgiving with rain, then sun

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Besides some scattered morning showers, Thanksgiving looks warm and breezy. Then it’s dry for the rest of the long holiday weekend!
THANKSGIVING DAY: Scattered morning showers, clear and warm by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance 80%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
MONDAY: Rain likely, could be heavy at times. Turning windy too. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance 80%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and much colder for the start of December. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid and upper 40s (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cold. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50.
