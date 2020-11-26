COVID-19 pandemic changes Thanksgiving plans for families

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how many Americans celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Families in Central Virginia are heeding the CDC’s guidelines and limiting gatherings.
”Oh we’re doing the traditional thing!” said Tom Jones, of Kilmarnock.
While 2020 has been anything but normal, in the Jones household they’re trying to keep the holiday spirit alive and filled with favorite foods.
“I have to say the chocolate cake after it’s all over,” Jones said. “It’s always nice to get together.”
Typically, the Jones family rotates who hosts Thanksgiving dinner each year. However, on Thursday, Jones will not be getting together with the rest of the family.
“We’ve had to change some of our plans,” he said. “We were [going to have] several family members come over today; my wife’s father, he’s 92, and like I said you’ve got to err on the side of caution.”
Instead, Jones will be celebrating turkey day with his wife at their home in Kilmarnock.
“My grandmother used to say, ‘all we have is hope and faith’, and we’re hoping this vaccine is going to be a turnaround point for a lot of folks, for the world,” he added.
“There are some that are, from what I understand, hunkered down due to COVID-19,” said Timothy Rast, of Virginia Beach.
Rast traditionally travels from Virginia Beach here to Central Virginia for Thanksgiving, but this year he will not see family.
It’s also not the first time he’s had to spend the holiday away from loved ones.
“I spent 17 years in the Navy and most of the time was reserve, but the first four years were active duty,” he said. “Those first four years I never made it home for one single Thanksgiving; I was always out to sea, or the first one I was still in boot camp.”
Rast said it was hard, but he feels for his fellow veterans experiencing isolation from family right now during this pandemic.
“A lot of veterans are dealing with a lot of hardships due to this pandemic,” he added. “I know a lot of veterans who really look forward to this holiday and seeing their families, and now, unfortunately, they can’t.”
“There’s been such a spike in numbers,” Jones said. “You’re just afraid, and try to do the right thing and keep everybody away from each other. It’s sad to do, but you’ve gotta do what you gotta do.”
While the CDC has encouraged video dinners with family members, Rast and Jones are still hoping to make the best out of their holiday.
“I think I may be getting together with some friends a little bit later,” Rast said.
“I saw a quote on Facebook just the other day and this is not the year to get everything that you want, it’s the year to be grateful for everything you have,” Jones said.
