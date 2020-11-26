Annual Giving Heart Thanksgiving feast powers through pandemic feeding hundreds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Thanksgiving tradition powered through the pandemic as community members lined up for the annual ‘Giving Heart Community Feast.”
Compared to years past, things ran differently this year.
”Temperature checks for anybody coming in, you had to had a face mask,” said Founding and Executive Director of Giving Heart, Vicki Neilson.
Instead of the normal sit down feast, pre-packaged meals we’re handed out in a “to-go” style format.
“We chose to allow people to do a simple walk through to pick up items,” said Neilson.
“It was like going in and exiting out, it was no delays,” said recipient, Karen White.
Despite the changes COVID-19 has made this year, the Giving Heart community says the time is now for us to come together.
“This is the Thanksgiving table for many in our community,” said volunteer, Sandra Antoine.
And this heart-warming gesture to keep this annual tradition going isn’t going unnoticed.
”You didn’t have to do it for the people, and I certainly appreciate it,” said recipient, Keith Pope.
” It’s nothing like it in the Universe,” said recipient, Ashley Singleton.
Keith Pope is spending Thanksgiving alone this year because he didn’t want to risk the chances of getting sick.
“I have a heart disease so I can not afford to get the COVID,” said Pope.
For volunteer Ashley Singleton, once homeless on the other side of this event, understands the importance of today.
“I appreciate what they did for me three years ago when they worked with me and blessed me with what I needed,” said Singleton. “I’m thankful and so blessed that they helped me, and they will help anybody.”
