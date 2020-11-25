Strict COVID-19 safety measures in place for annual field hockey tournament in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Tougher COVID-19 restrictions are not stopping a major sports tournament in Chesterfield County this weekend.
Hundreds of people are expected at the fifth annual Shooting Star Field Hockey tournament.
Tournament organizer and Vice President of Field Hockey for 3Step Sports, LLC., Ainslee Lamb, said 150 teams are slotted for the three-day tournament starting Friday.
With large numbers of people expected, tournament and county staff will be on the lookout for people violating safety measures.
“If your parents, players or clubs are not adhering to our expectation you will forfeit the game you’re involved in,” Lamb said. “If there’s continued disrespect for the conditions and the Governor mandates, we will remove them from the tournament.”
Lamb said they are not playing around.
Masks will be required unless the athlete is in play and social distancing is mandatory across the 12 fields at the 115-acre complex.
There will also be a seamless flow of travel for the teams entering and exiting the fields.
“The teams will exit through the opposite gate and we’ve built in 10 minutes between the games to prevent the teams from crossing paths with each other,” said Chesterfield Parks and Recreation Director Bob Smet.
However, Governor Ralph Northam’s enhanced restrictions, which went into effect Nov. 16, did throw the county and tournament organizers a curveball.
“The only restriction that is new for us is the 25 spectator per field limit,” Smet said.
One parent per player will be allowed to watch the game. Each will receive a removable bracelet.
“Say if my father watches me play in the first half, then I can walk out and give the bracelet to my wife and she can walk in and watch the second half,” Lamb said. “So it’s exchangeable and we felt that was really important.”
Lamb also submitted an 11-page document to the County Parks and Recreation Department outlining how the tournament would operate under these new restrictions.
Some of those additional protocols put in place beyond the county’s measures include:
- Facial coverings required for players and coaches on the bench and during breaks
- No touch score reporting
- No water stations (athletes, coaches and spectators need to bring their own drinks)
- No sharing of equipment or water bottles
- No team tents or tailgating
- Wellness checks – everyone in attendance must complete a wellness check each day before arriving to the venue
The county has also blocked off bleachers at the River City Sportsplex to prevent crowds of people from forming.
“There’s no way to distance effectively on those bleachers,” Smet said.
The county has also placed “directional arrows” around the complex to help provide teams and spectators with a socially distanced travel method.
“We’ve also set limits on capacity in the restrooms and we do a thorough cleaning three times per day,” Smet added. “We also disinfect high touch surfaces, handles, whatever it may be, on a regular basis.”
As a way to limit the number of people arriving at the complex, Lamb also adjusted the schedule for the tournament.
“They will play, they’re off, they play and then they can leave,” she said. “They only place two games per day.”
However, one aspect of sportsmanship will not be seen in this tournament.
“We’re not allowing high fives, and we don’t allow handshakes,” Lamb said. “Unfortunately, the sportsmanship aspect has been a bit compromised… they just kind of wave to each other.”
“The spectators, players, they’re all appreciative and thankful for the opportunity to get out and play,” Smet said. “They’ve been very compliant and the tournament organizers we’ve worked with have been fantastic.”
The Shooting Star Field Hockey tournament will be the eighth large event held at the complex since August.
Despite the endless hours of revising the game plan for the tournament, Lamb said, “I would do it ten times if I had to, to know that young girl is going to be able to step on that field and compete this weekend.”
Lamb added staff for this tournament has doubled in size to ensure safety measures are followed and the county has added roughly 20 more people to help monitor crowd sizes.
