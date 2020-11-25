Risks, odds of catching COVID-19 at Thanksgiving dinner

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) conducted a new study on the risks and odds of catching COVID-19 during dinner for Thanksgiving.
For most of the state in a gathering of 20 family members or friends, there is a near 1 in 5 chance that someone has COVID-19, according to a study done by VDH.
In southwest Virginia, the odds are nearly 1 in 3.
If you live in the central Virginia region, keeping a gathering to five people will be a 5 percent chance of someone being infected.
However, if you have 30 people, the report says there is a nearly 30 percent chance someone has COVID-19.
