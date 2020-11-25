Reimagined Richmond Marathon a success

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Marathon closed its official course this past Sunday after a 16-day stretch.
More than 5,500 runners registered to run on the course or virtually.
More than 200 participated in the Richmond Challenge, running all three races in the 16-day span.
Runners can still register, complete their races and submit results until this coming Monday.
Registration for next year’s Richmond Marathon is also open at this time. Click here for more information.
