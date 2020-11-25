Police search for suspect in connection to man found shot to death in yard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a man in his 20s.
Police are searching for Jesse Hall, the suspect in the shooting death of Nicholas Yarborough, who was found shot to death in a yard along Hull Street on Nov. 11.
Yarborough was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Hall is in his late 20s and may be driving a Dodge hatchback, gold in color.
Anyone who sees Hall is asked to call 911 or Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
