Police search for missing Chesterfield man who did not return home

Joel A Williams (Source: Chesterfield Police)
By Hannah Smith | November 25, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 4:20 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who was reported missing after he did not return home earlier this month.

Family reported Joel A. Williams, also known as Joe, as missing on Nov. 3 after he did not return to his home along Able Road.

Williams was last seen wearing jeans, a plaid shirt and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

