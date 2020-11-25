Police search for missing Chesterfield man who did not return home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who was reported missing after he did not return home earlier this month.
Family reported Joel A. Williams, also known as Joe, as missing on Nov. 3 after he did not return to his home along Able Road.
Williams was last seen wearing jeans, a plaid shirt and a grey hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
