Police: Man, woman found dead in Henrico home

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man and a woman were found dead inside a Henrico home on Tuesday.
On Nov. 24 around 8:55 p.m., police received a call from family saying they found their dead parents upstairs in their home in the 4900 block of Merlin Lane.
After arriving on the scene, police located Gregory Allan Hudson, 57, and Carol Ann Hudson, 53, deceased.
According to detectives, the incident seems to be domestic-related.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Noah at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
