News to Know for Nov. 25: Driving safely for holidays; Thanksgiving health risks; Indian Tax Tribute

Increasing clouds and breezy at times with a few late evening or overnight showers.
Highs near 60.
Virginia State Police is reminding drivers to slow down, wear a seatbelt and pay attention to the road this Thanksgiving.
As part of Operation CARE, or crash awareness and reduction effort, police will be increasing its visibility and traffic enforcement between 12:01 a.m., Nov. 25 and midnight on Nov. 29.
As a reminder, motorists must follow the “move over” law when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road.
If unable to move over, drivers must cautiously pass the emergency vehicle, including those with amber lights.
Virginia Commonwealth University is preparing for students to finish the rest of the semester virtually and also announced the results of its exit testing.
VCU offered exit tests to all of its students, and of the 1,260 students who signed up for the tests, only two tested positive for COVID-19.
Fall semester classes end Tuesday with resident halls for first-year students set to close at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) conducted a new study on the risks and odds of catching COVID-19 during dinner for Thanksgiving.
For most of the state in a gathering of 20 family members or friends, there is a near 1 in 5 chance that someone has COVID-19, according to a study done by VDH.
One person has died after a plane crashed into a garage Tuesday morning.
According to the investigation, a fixed-wing aircraft struck a garage-type structure causing it to be engulfed in flames.
Police say one person has died and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
VSA and the FAA will continue to investigate what caused the crash.
Governor Northam will host the 343rd annual Indian Tax Tribute Ceremony at The Executive Mansion.
Representatives from the Pamunkey and Mattaponi tribes will present the first family with gifts.
The ceremony, which will begin at 10 a.m., is closed to the public due to the pandemic.
