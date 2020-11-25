2,600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia | COVID-19 death total more than 4,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 228,900 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Thursday, a 2,600 case increase from Wednesday.
The state totals stand at 4,029 deaths as of Thursday, with 14,417 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,236,893 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 7.4 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Four new outbreaks were reported Thursday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,510.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 32,860 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 13,662 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 9,045 cases, 487 hospitalizations, 129 deaths
- Henrico: 8,139 cases, 584 hospitalizations, 247 deaths
- Richmond: 6,516 cases, 500 hospitalizations, 81 deaths
- Hanover: 2,341 cases, 160 hospitalizations, 53 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,101 cases, 93 hospitalizations, 31 deaths
- Goochland: 427 cases, 34 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
