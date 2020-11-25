Midlothian’s D’Amato sets 10-mile American record

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Keira D’Amato has made 2020 one of her best running years and that continued in a big way on Tuesday.
D’Amato set the American record for a women’s only 10-mile race, blazing the Up Dawg 10-Mile event in Washington, DC, in 51:23. Her time shatters the 6-year-old record of 52:12.
“Going into it on the starting line, I just thought ‘today’s my day. It doesn’t even matter how I’m feeling. Today’s my day,’” D’Amato said on Wednesday. Right now in COVID where there aren’t many opportunities, I knew I had to make the most of it.”
D’Amato has been on the committee for the Cherry Blossom 10-Mile run for the last 10 years, so she reached out to the race director for some help in setting up Tuesday’s event. Five women ran the Up Dawg race, as D’Amato chased history.
The veteran runner says she felt great through the first half of the race, continued to feel strong, hurt through the ninth-mile, but powered through and finished strong. She finished the race averaging about 5:08 per mile.
“With 400 meters to go I just saw the finish line and so I kind of just threw caution to the wind and just sprinted as fast as I could just to get there,” she said. “Crossing the finish line and seeing my time and realizing that I had done it, it was just surreal.”
D’Amato sees this accomplishment as a stepping stone to her ultimate goal. She hopes to make the U.S. Olympic Team in 2021 in either the 5,000 or 10,000 meters.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.