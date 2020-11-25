Man pleads guilty for 2018 death of 82-year-old man

NOTTOWAY Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of an elderly Nottoway County man.
Wednesday morning, Kyle Wilmoth pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of first-degree murder, grand larceny and breaking and entering in the shooting death of 82-year-old Leslie Crews.
Crews’ body was discovered by his daughter outside his home on Poplar Lawn Road in 2018.
Wilmoth is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8, 2021.
