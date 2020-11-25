Hanover deputies provide dinners to senior citizens throughout county

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Hanover County will be providing Thanksgiving dinners to senior citizens throughout the county.
On Nov. 25, Hanover deputies gathered at Kroger and loaded 13 Thanksgiving dinners into their patrol cars.
The seniors that will receive these dinners are part of the TRIAD-sponsored program called Adopt-A-Senior.
The intent of this program is to provide additional support and reassurance for older adults with special needs.
The program is targeted for participation are individuals or couples aged 60 and over who live alone and have limited mobility or medical problems which render them homebound, and who have limited family or social support.
The Adopt-A-Senior program is intended to be one element of a supportive array of services within the community that assists older citizens to enjoy life with the greatest degree of dignity and as independently as possible.
For the past 17 years, the Sheriff’s Office has delivered dinners to seniors who participate in our Adopt-A-Senior program.
This annual event is made possible through our ongoing partnership with the Rotary Club of Mechanicsville, the Hanover-Ashland TRIAD and the Rutland Kroger.
