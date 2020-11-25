Gov. Northam to host 343rd annual Indian Tax Tribute Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam will host the 343rd annual Indian Tax Tribute Ceremony at The Executive Mansion.
Representatives from the Pamunkey and Mattaponi tribes will present the first family with gifts.
The ceremony dates back to 1677 when an agreement was signed allowing Native Americans to give a fresh game to the colonial government as an alternative to paying taxes.
The ceremony, which will begin at 10 a.m., is closed to the public due to the pandemic.
