Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast goes curbside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another Richmond Thanksgiving tradition will continue at a time when it may be needed the most. The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast will look very different compared to years past.
“This year it will be curbside pickup, walking in to pick up to-go, and large orders going out to shelters and other various organizations,” said Executive Chef Brian Daignault with The Greater Richmond Convention Center.
A pandemic could not stop the feast, not 15 years strong. Since Monday, Chef Daignault and 100 volunteers have been prepping the food: 300-400 pounds of ham, 500 pounds of green beans, about 350 whole turkeys among other foods.
As of Wednesday, Giving Heart says there are 2,500 meal requests for Thanksgiving.
“It makes me feel really humbled to be a part of such a big group of people that are working so hard to help those that need it. But really it’s the volunteers that make this machine run,” said the chef.
Of the 100 volunteers helping throughout the week, 75 of them will distribute food on Thanksgiving Day, including Alicia Cheatham.
“Covid ain’t stopping us,” Cheatham said. This is her first year volunteering, and she’ll be doing it alongside her sister and daughter.
While she does worry about the coronavirus, she’ll be putting food on plates because she gets satisfaction knowing that people will not go hungry on Thanksgiving.
“It helps. So many people out there that need help. There’s a lot of hungry people out here. We’re here for people that need,” she added.
Those interested in requesting a meal can do so at the Giving Heart’s website. Others can also wait in line on Thanksgiving Day to pick up food.
