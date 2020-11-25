Free COVID-19 community testing events for December scheduled in Richmond, Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced additional free community testing events for the month of December.
Here’s a list of dates, locations and times:
- Tuesday, Dec. 1 - Eastern Henrico Health Department at 1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 3 - The Diamond (Parking Lot) at 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23230 from 1-4 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 4 - Eastern Henrico Health Department at 1400 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223 from 1-3 p.m.
To register for testing, call the Richmond & Henrico COVID-19 hotline at 804-205-3501, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday - Friday (except holidays).
Limited walk-up testing will also be offered while test supplies last.
Attendees are advised to bring their umbrella for rainy weather or shade from the sun while waiting in line.
Individuals will be notified of their results in five to seven business days. If notification is not received after 7 business days, call the Test Results Hotline at 804-486-2107, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voice messages will be returned within one business day.
